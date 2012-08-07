SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index closed up 1.08 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index ended up 1.03 percent as rate-sensitive companies rallied on hopes the central bank will be pressured into cutting interest rates after the finance minister said high borrowing costs were burdening consumers. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 7 basis points at 8.15 percent, as hopes for a rate cut built up dramatically after the finance minister said high borrowing costs were burdening consumers and added the government would pursue fiscal consolidation. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee closed sharply stronger at 55.0650/0750 per dollar, compared with 55.52/53 at previous close as risk assets remained in favour, with large dollar sales by corporates further abetting the rise. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed down 3 bps at 7.00 percent, while the 1-year rate also fell 3 bps to 7.68 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.10 percent, compared with 8.00/8.05 percent at close on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)