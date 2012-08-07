FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
August 7, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    -----------------------
    India's main 30-share BSE index closed up 1.08 percent,
while the broader 50-share NSE index ended up 1.03 percent as
rate-sensitive companies rallied on hopes the central bank will
be pressured into cutting interest rates after the finance
minister said high borrowing costs were burdening
consumers. 

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 7 basis
points at 8.15 percent, as hopes for a rate cut built up
dramatically after the finance minister said high borrowing
costs were burdening consumers and added the government would
pursue fiscal consolidation. 
  
    RUPEE  
    --------------          
    The Indian rupee closed sharply stronger at 55.0650/0750 per
dollar, compared with 55.52/53 at previous close as risk assets
remained in favour, with large dollar sales by corporates
further abetting the rise. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------       
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed down 3 bps at 7.00
percent, while the 1-year rate also fell 3 bps to 7.68 percent.
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------        
    The one-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.10 percent, compared
with 8.00/8.05 percent at close on Monday. 
 
 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

