FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0404 GMT
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2012 / 4:25 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0404 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    -----------------------
    India's main 30-share BSE index is up 0.43 percent, while
the broader 50-share NSE index is up 0.44 percent, tracking
gains in Asian shares. 
     Asian shares rose to a three-month high on Wednesday,
supported by expectations that policymakers will soon decisively
address the euro zone fiscal crisis and declining global growth.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at
8.13 percent, as the finance minister sparked rate cut hopes
after he said on Monday high borrowing costs were burdening
consumers and added that the government would pursue fiscal
consolidation. 
  
    RUPEE  
    --------------          
    The Indian rupee almost flat at 55.05/07 per dollar,
compared with 55.0650/0750 at previous close, tracking positive
global risk sentiments, but high global crude oil prices will
continue to weigh, traders said. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------       
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.02 percent,
while the 1-year rate also rises 2 bps to 7.70 percent.
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------        
    The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, compared with
8.00/8.10 percent at close on Tuesday. 
 
  ----------------------       
  Double click on codes in < >       
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.