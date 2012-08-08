FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0659 GMT
August 8, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0659 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    -----------------------
    India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.18 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index rises 0.22 percent. 
     Dealers  say that considering the sharp run-up over the
last two sessions, some correction could set in at higher levels
later during the day.
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at
8.12 percent, as hopes the government will introduce some
reforms grow as the monsoon session of Parliament begins on
Wednesday. 
  
    RUPEE  
    --------------          
    The Indian rupee weaker at 55.2575/2700 per dollar, compared
with 55.0650/0750 at previous close.
    Dealers say oil-related demand main driver of current upmove
of the dollar, also some short-covering seen after three
successive sessions of losses for pair. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------       
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 4 bps at 7.04 percent,
while the 1-year rate also rises 3 bps to 7.71 percent.
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------        
    The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, compared with
8.00/8.10 percent at close on Tuesday. 
 
  ----------------------       
  Double click on codes in < >       
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)

