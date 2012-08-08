SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0659 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.18 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index rises 0.22 percent. Dealers say that considering the sharp run-up over the last two sessions, some correction could set in at higher levels later during the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.12 percent, as hopes the government will introduce some reforms grow as the monsoon session of Parliament begins on Wednesday. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 55.2575/2700 per dollar, compared with 55.0650/0750 at previous close. Dealers say oil-related demand main driver of current upmove of the dollar, also some short-covering seen after three successive sessions of losses for pair. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 4 bps at 7.04 percent, while the 1-year rate also rises 3 bps to 7.71 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, compared with 8.00/8.10 percent at close on Tuesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)