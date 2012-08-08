FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
August 8, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS         
    -----------------------
    India's main 30-share BSE index closed down 0.01 percent,
while the broader 50-share NSE index edged up 0.02 percent after
European shares fell on renewed concerns about the euro zone,
with domestic carrier Bharti Airtel falling to its lowest in two
years as it missed profit forecast. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis
point at 8.14 percent, as hopes that the government will
introduce some reforms rose with the monsoon session of
Parliament beginning on Wednesday. 
  
    RUPEE  
    --------------          
    The Indian rupee closed weaker at 55.42/43 per dollar,
compared with 55.0650/0750 at previous close, snapping a
three-session winning streak, led by dollar demand from oil
refiners and a late fall in the euro. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------       
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed up 4 bps at 7.04
percent, while the 1-year rate also rose 4 bps to 7.72 percent.
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------        
    The one-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.10 percent, unchanged
from Tuesday. 
 
  ----------------------       
  Double click on codes in < >       
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

