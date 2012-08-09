SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index 0.5 percent higher, while the broader 50-share NSE index also up 0.5 percent, tracking Asian shares which rose to a three-month high, with banks and autos leading gains. The market awaits for June factory data, due 0530 GMT, for further cues. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.13 percent, extending its drop for a fourth session, ahead of factory data which is expected to confirm a further slowdown in the economy. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee at 55.15/16 per dollar, stronger from its previous close of 55.42/43 tracking gains in Asian stocks and shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.06 percent, while the 1-year rate also rises 2 bps to 7.74 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.02/8.05, flat against 8.00/8.10 percent previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)