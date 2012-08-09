FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400GMT
August 9, 2012 / 4:20 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS         
    -----------------------
    India's main 30-share BSE index 0.5 percent higher, while
the broader 50-share NSE index also up 0.5 percent, tracking
Asian shares which rose to a three-month high, with banks and
autos leading gains. The market awaits for June factory data,
due 0530 GMT, for further cues. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at
8.13 percent, extending its drop for a fourth session, ahead of
factory data which is expected to confirm a further slowdown in
the economy. 
  
    RUPEE  
    --------------          
    The Indian rupee at 55.15/16 per dollar, stronger from its
previous close of 55.42/43 tracking gains in Asian stocks and
shares. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------       
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.06 percent,
while the 1-year rate also rises 2 bps to 7.74 percent.
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------        
    The one-day cash rate at 8.02/8.05, flat against 8.00/8.10
percent previous close. 
 
  ----------------------       
  Double click on codes in < >       
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

