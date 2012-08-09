FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0740GMT
#Financials
August 9, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0740GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) -    STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's main 30-share BSE index 0.2 percent higher, while
the broader 50-share NSE index also up 0.1 percent, off highs
tracking weak June factory output and concerns over GDP
downgrades by various rating agencies and brokerages. 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point at 8.13 percent after June factory output data. 
 
   
    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    USD/INR rises to 55.1050/11 from a session low of 
55.0450 after industrial output data shows an unexpected
contraction, but still down from its Wednesday close of
55.42/43.   
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------        
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.05 percent, while
the 1-year rate also rises 1 bp to 7.73 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    The one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10, marginally higher
against 8.00/8.10 percent previous close.  
  
  ----------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
