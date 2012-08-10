FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0530 GMT
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2012 / 5:54 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0530 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) -    STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's benchmark BSE index fell 0.2 percent, while
the 50-share NSE index is also down 0.2 percent. Traders
say prolonging wait for government measures coupled with recent
worries on GDP is not helping market and leading them to profit
booking. 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1
bps at 8.15 percent. India may sell the benchmark 8.15 percent
bonds maturing in 2022 at 99.89 rupees yielding 8.1637 percent
at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.
 
   
    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The Indian rupee falls to 55.42 versus Thursday's
close of 55.27/28, in line with a slight fall in most Asian
currencies.  
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------        
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7 percent, while
the one-year rate down 1 bps to 7.73 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10, little changed from
8.00/8.05 percent at previous close. Barclays Capital expects
RBI to buy 1.25 trillion rupees of bonds in rest of fiscal year,
which should provide medium term support.  
  
  ----------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.