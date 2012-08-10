SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0530 GMT

Aug 10 (Reuters) - STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index fell 0.2 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is also down 0.2 percent. Traders say prolonging wait for government measures coupled with recent worries on GDP is not helping market and leading them to profit booking. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1 bps at 8.15 percent. India may sell the benchmark 8.15 percent bonds maturing in 2022 at 99.89 rupees yielding 8.1637 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee falls to 55.42 versus Thursday's close of 55.27/28, in line with a slight fall in most Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bps to 7.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10, little changed from 8.00/8.05 percent at previous close. Barclays Capital expects RBI to buy 1.25 trillion rupees of bonds in rest of fiscal year, which should provide medium term support. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)