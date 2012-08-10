SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0647 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 0.1 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is also 0.1 percent lower, tracking weakness in Asian markets. State Bank of India April-June quarter results awaited with investors focusing on asset quality of the bank. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.14 percent, with the market awaiting auction results to gauge demand. India may sell the benchmark 8.15 percent bonds maturing in 2022 at 99.89 rupees yielding 8.1637 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee lower at 55.33/34 to the dollar versus Thursday's close of 55.27/28, in line with a slight fall in most Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7 percent, while the one-year rate fell 1 bp to 7.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent, little changed from 8.00/8.05 percent at previous close on reserves reporting day. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)