SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0647 GMT
August 10, 2012 / 7:04 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0647 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index down 0.1 percent, while the
50-share NSE index is also 0.1 percent lower, tracking
weakness in Asian markets. State Bank of India 
April-June quarter results awaited with investors focusing on
asset quality of the bank. 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at
8.14 percent, with the market awaiting auction results to gauge
demand. India may sell the benchmark 8.15 percent bonds maturing
in 2022 at 99.89 rupees yielding 8.1637 percent at an auction on
Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. 
   
    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The Indian rupee lower at 55.33/34 to the dollar
versus Thursday's close of 55.27/28, in line with a slight fall
in most Asian currencies.  
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------        
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7 percent, while
the one-year rate fell 1 bp to 7.73 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent, little changed
from 8.00/8.05 percent at previous close on reserves reporting
day.  
  
  ----------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
