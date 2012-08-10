FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
August 10, 2012 / 11:54 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) -    STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's main 30-share BSE index ended flat, dropping 0.02
percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index down 0.05 percent,
as gains in software service exporters such as Infosys on hopes
of a revival in demand were offset by declines in State Bank of
India and Tata Motors after both disappointed with their
quarterly earnings. 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2
bps to 8.16 percent after a slightly higher-than-expected
cut-off in the benchmark bond auctioned at the federal debt
sale. 
   
    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    Indian rupee at 55.28/29 compared with Thursday's
close of 55.27/28 marginally weaker tracking global risk
aversion but on its way to lock its first gain in four weeks.
  
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------        
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 2 basis points at 7.01
percent, while the one-year rate eased 1 bp to 7.73 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    The one-day cash rate at 7.90/8.00, lower than 8.00/8.05
percent at previous close.  
  
  ----------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) 

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

