SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Aug 10 (Reuters) - STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index ended flat, dropping 0.02 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index down 0.05 percent, as gains in software service exporters such as Infosys on hopes of a revival in demand were offset by declines in State Bank of India and Tata Motors after both disappointed with their quarterly earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 2 bps to 8.16 percent after a slightly higher-than-expected cut-off in the benchmark bond auctioned at the federal debt sale. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee at 55.28/29 compared with Thursday's close of 55.27/28 marginally weaker tracking global risk aversion but on its way to lock its first gain in four weeks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 2 basis points at 7.01 percent, while the one-year rate eased 1 bp to 7.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 7.90/8.00, lower than 8.00/8.05 percent at previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)