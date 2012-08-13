FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0438 GMT
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 13, 2012 / 4:40 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0438 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) -    STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's main 30-share BSE index and the broader 50-share NSE
index are flat, as broader fall in the index led by State Bank
of India were capped by gains in ONGC, which
surged on earnings and new oil find 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged
up 1 bp to 8.17 percent on fears of higher inflation as the
global crude oil prices jumped to a three-month high.
 
   
    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    INR moves higher as oil importer demand kicks in, dealers
say. The pair at 55.32/33 versus last close of 55.28/29. 
  
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------        
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate is at 7.01  basis points
versus last closing of 7.01 percent, while the one-year rate was
at 7.73 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05, higher than 7.90/8.00
percent at previous close.  
  
  ----------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) 

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.