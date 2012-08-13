FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0840 GMT
August 13, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0840 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) -    STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's main 30-share BSE index and the broader 50-share NSE
Index flat, ahead of Inflation data due on Tuesday, which is
expected to have crept up in July as poor monsoon rains drove
food prices higher. 
 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged
up 3 bp to 8.19 percent on fears of higher inflation as the
global crude oil prices jumped to a three-month high.
 
   
    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    USD/INR keeping gains with pair at 55.4150/43 vs 55.28/29
last close. Dealers say good demand from oil importers and
likely defence-related demand keeping pair bid.  
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------        
     India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate rises 1 bp
to 7.02 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate rises
1 bp to 7.74 percent, tracking higher global crude prices.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    The one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10, higher than 7.90/8.00
percent at previous close.  
  
  ----------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) 

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
