SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0424 GMT
August 14, 2012 / 4:31 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0424 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.06 percent and the
broader 50-share NSE Index gains 0.06 percent, ahead of
Inflation data, which is expected to have crept up in July as
poor monsoon rains drove food prices higher. 
 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2
bps to 8.22 percent after the RBI chief reiterated inflation 
remains "too high", dashing hopes of a rate cut at the Sept. 17 
policy review. 
   
    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    USD/INR opens at 1-week high as high crude oil prices
continue to weigh on sentiment. Pair at 55.52/54 after rising to
55.59, versus 55.34/35 last close.
     
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate rises 2 bps
to 7.06 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate rises
2 bps to 7.76 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 versus previous close of 
8.00/8.10.  
  
  ----------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) 

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

