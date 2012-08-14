FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0715 GMT
August 14, 2012 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0715 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's main 30-share BSE index now up 0.4 percent and the
broader 50-share NSE Index gains 0.5 percent, after a surprise
fall in July headline inflation, raising hopes of monetary
easing by the RBI. 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls
sharply after surprise fall in July inflation, down 7 bps at
8.17 percent from intraday high seen before data. 
   
    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The rupee, also off lows, after inflation data
raises hopes of a rate cut. The local unit was at 55.6750/69 to
a dollar after falling to 55.76 earlier in trade.  
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate falls 2 bps
to 7.02 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate also
lower 2 bps at 7.72 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent, same as previous
close in holiday-truncated week.  
  
  ----------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) 

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
