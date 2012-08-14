FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
August 14, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's main 30-share BSE index closed up 0.54 percent and
the broader 50-share NSE Index gained 0.61 percent, led by
rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank and Tata
Motors, after the unexpected fall in July headline
inflation boosted hopes for monetary easing by the central bank.
 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed
up 2 basis points at 8.22 percent after a rise in July core
inflation dented expectations for an interest rate cut,
reversing initial gains after the headline wholesale prices
index unexpectedly fell to a three-year low. 
   
    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The rupee, closed at 55.65/66 per dollar versus its
55.34/35 close on Monday after a rise in July core inflation
tempered expectations for an interest rate cut, while a widening
of the trade deficit highlighted the economic woes facing the
local currency.  
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate closes up 5 bps at 7.09
percent, while the 1-year OIS rate also rises 4
bps to 7.78 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    The two-day cash rate ends at 8.00/8.05 percent, little
changed from its previous close of 8.10/8.15 percent in the
holiday-truncated week.  
  
  ----------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) 

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.