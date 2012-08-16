SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0435 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE is down 0.12 percent and the broader 50-share NSE Index is down 0.09 percent. Traders however felt the government would also need to show more action on fiscal consolidation to sustain any gains in the stock market. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 3 bps to 8.25 percent on concerns that crude oil prices at a three month high will stoke inflation further dashing hopes of a rate cut in the near term. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee fell below 56 to the dollar to its lowest in nearly two weeks, tracking global gains in the dollar as upbeat U.S. data cooled expectations of monetary easing. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate at 7.14 percent versus previous close of 7.09 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate was at 7.79 versus previous close of 7.78 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The two-day cash rate at 8.02/8.04 percent versus previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent, ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)