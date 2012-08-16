FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0435 GMT
August 16, 2012 / 4:46 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0435 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's main 30-share BSE is down 0.12 percent and the
broader 50-share NSE Index is down 0.09 percent. Traders however
felt the government would also need to show more action on
fiscal consolidation to sustain any gains in the stock
market. 
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 3
bps to 8.25 percent on concerns that crude oil prices at a three
month high will stoke inflation further dashing hopes of a rate
cut in the near term. 
   
    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The Indian rupee fell below 56 to the dollar to its
lowest in nearly two weeks, tracking global gains in the dollar
as upbeat U.S. data cooled expectations of monetary easing. 
  
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate at 7.14 percent versus
previous close of 7.09 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate
 was at 7.79 versus previous close of 7.78
percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    The two-day cash rate at 8.02/8.04 percent versus previous
close of 8.00/8.05 percent,  
  
 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

