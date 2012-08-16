FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0650 GMT
August 16, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0650 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's main 30-share BSE is down 0.1 percent and the
broader 50-share NSE Index is down 0.09 percent. ITC 
falls 3 percent on fears about regulatory action at home after
Australia called on the world to match its tough, new tobacco
marketing laws that will ban logos on cigarette packs. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2
bps to 8.24 percent as global crude oil prices at a three-month
high stoke inflation fears and also ahead of 150-billion-rupee
fresh debt supply on Friday. 
   
    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The Indian rupee down at 55.9675/98 to a dollar
versus 55.65/66 previous close. It fell to 56.04 in the session
to its lowest in nearly two weeks, tracking global gains in the
dollar as upbeat U.S. data cooled expectations of monetary
easing.  
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 5 bps at 7.14 percent,
while the 1-year OIS rate up 1 bps at 7.79
percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    The two-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, flat over
previous close.  
  
  ----------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) 

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

