August 16, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's main 30-share BSE down 0.4 percent and the broader
50-share NSE Index ended down 0.3 percent as banks reversed a
chunk of the prior session's gains as investors pared back
expectations for rate cuts, while cigarette maker ITC posted its
biggest fall since May 8 on growing regulatory worries. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4
basis points to 8.26 percent as investors scaled back bets the
Reserve Bank of India will cut interest rates in September
policy after the global crude prices threatened to stoke
inflation further. 
   
    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The Indian rupee down at 55.75/76 to a dollar
versus 55.65/66 previous close, aligning with a surge in the
global dollar, with losses pruned by dollar selling by large
corporates at higher levels.  
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    One-year overnight index swap rate was 3 bps
higher at 7.81 percent and the five-year rate was
8 bps higher at 7.17 percent on the session from the previous
day.  

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    The two-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, flat over
previous close.  
  
  ----------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) 

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

