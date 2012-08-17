FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0434 GMT
August 17, 2012 / 4:55 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0434 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.72 percent and the
broader 50-share NSE index also gains 0.6 percent, tracking
Asian shares after German Chancellor Angela
Merkel voiced support for the European Central Bank's efforts to
contain the debt crisis in the euro zone. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3
basis points to 8.25 percent as buying emerges after a sharp
sell-off in the previous session. 
   
    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The Indian rupee opens marginally lower at 55.71 in
line with gains in euro, local shares may show positive bias,
dealers say.  
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    One-year overnight index swap rate is at 7.79
down 2 bps and the five-year rate was 4 bps lower
 at 7.13 percent on the session from the previous day.  

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    The two-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, flat over
previous close.  
  
  ----------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) 

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

