SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
August 17, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.19 percent and the
broader 50-share NSE index also gains 0.06 percent, as stocks
such as ITC recovered from the prior day's falls, although power
utility stocks dropped after the country's state auditor found
irregularities in the government's coal allocation and usage.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2
basis points to 8.24 percent as buying emerges after a sharp
sell-off in the previous session. 
   
    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The Indian rupee ends at 55.73/74 versus its
previous close of 55.75/76.  
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year overnight index swap rate was
down 2 bps at 7.79 percent and the five-year rate 
was 3 bps lower at 7.14 percent on the session from the previous
day.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    The two-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, flat over
previous close.  
  
  ----------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

