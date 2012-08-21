FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0508 GMT
August 21, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0508 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's main 30-share BSE index gains 0.45 percent and the
broader 50-share NSE index also adds 0.25 percent with Infosys
leading the gainers after a U.S. court dismissed harassment
charges filed by a U.S. employee, ending worries about a case
that had recently pressured shares. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2
bp to 8.22 percent aided by global crude prices trending lower. 
 
   
    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The Indian rupee at 55.57 versus 55.73/74 last
close, up 0.8 percent on the week. Dealers say a fall in crude
oil prices will keep the pressure on the pair.
  
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year overnight index swap rate up 2
bps at 7.81 percent and the five-year rate was up
1 bps at 7.15 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    The two-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, flat over
previous close.  
  
  ----------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

