SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
August 21, 2012 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index rose 1.1 percent to 17,885.26
points, its highest close since March 14, while the 50-share NSE
index rose 1.02 percent to end at 5,421.00 points. 
    Gains were led by Infosys after a U.S. court
dismissed a lawsuit from an employee, while consumer good stocks
gained on signs of improving rainfalls late in the monsoon
season. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.25 percent,
compared with Friday's close of 8.24 percent, as investors
favoured risk assets, while consumer inflation data showing
rising food prices reinforced expectations the central bank will
hold off on cutting interest rates. 
   
    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The partially convertible rupee closed at
55.5650/5750 per dollar, after touching 55.4550, its strongest
since Aug. 13 and above its close of 55.73/74 on Friday. 
    The gains tracked higher domestic shares and a stronger euro
, while the lack of large dollar demand from oil firms
also helped. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
     The country's one-year overnight index swap rate
 rose 3 basis points to 7.82, while the five-year
rate ended up 5 bps at 7.19 percent.  
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    The two-day cash rate was trading at 8.00/8.05 percent, flat
over the previous close.   
    ----------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

