SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0550 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.2 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also fell 0.2 percent. The fall is in line with Asian peers that slipped as slumping Japanese exports reminded investors of the risks the euro zone debt crisis poses to regional economies. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.25 percent in the absence of fresh cues, with traders watching rising crude oil prices closely. Trading volumes were thin at 23.60 billion rupees as against 40-50 billion rupees in the first hour of trade on the central bank's trading platform. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.53, compared with the previous close of 55.5650/5750 per dollar, tracking the rise in the euro overnight, although weaker domestic shares preventing pair from rising further. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The country's one-year overnight index swap rate flat at 7.82 percent, while the five-year rate fell 1 bps at 7.18 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The two-day cash rate was trading at 8.00/8.05 percent, flat over the previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)