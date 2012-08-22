FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0550 GMT
#Financials
August 22, 2012 / 6:05 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0550 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.2 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index also fell 0.2 percent.
    The fall is in line with Asian peers that slipped as
slumping Japanese exports reminded investors of the risks the
euro zone debt crisis poses to regional economies.
  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at
8.25 percent in the absence of fresh cues, with traders watching
rising crude oil prices closely. Trading volumes were thin at
23.60 billion rupees as against 40-50 billion rupees in the
first hour of trade on the central bank's trading platform.
 
   
    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The partially convertible rupee at 55.53, compared
with the previous close of 55.5650/5750 per dollar, tracking the
rise in the euro overnight, although weaker domestic shares
preventing pair from rising further. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
     The country's one-year overnight index swap rate
 flat at 7.82 percent, while the five-year rate
 fell 1 bps at 7.18 percent.  
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    The two-day cash rate was trading at 8.00/8.05 percent, flat
over the previous close.   
    
    
    ----------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
