SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
August 22, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's benchmark BSE index closed down 0.21
percent, while the 50-share NSE index fell 0.15 percent,
as mobile carrier stocks dropped on worries about the impact
from the entry of a Reliance Industries unit in the sector,
though drug makers gained on hopes of improved U.S. sales. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed
down 3 basis points at 8.22 percent as lower oil prices aided
sentiment, although trading remained thin due to a two-day bank
strike to protest against proposed reforms. 
   
    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The partially convertible rupee closed at
55.4950/5050 per dollar, compared with the previous close of
55.5650/5750, tracking the rise in the euro overnight and some
dollar supplies with foreign banks, though volumes were lower
than usual due to the bank strike. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year overnight indexed swap rate closed down 2 bps
at 7.80 percent, while the five-year rate fell 4 bps to 7.15
percent.  
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    The one-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.10 percent, virtually
unchanged from its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent.  
        
    ----------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

