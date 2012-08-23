FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0435 GMT
August 23, 2012 / 4:50 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0435 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.42 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.4 percent, led by
software exporters Infosys and Tata Consultancy
Services. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1
bps at 8.23 percent. Traders watching crude oil prices for
further cues. 
   
    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The partially convertible rupee at 55.23 per
dollar, compared with the previous close of 55.4950/5050. The
Indian rupee rose to an over one-week high on Thursday
after the euro jumped to a seven-week high on hopes of monetary
easing by the Federal Reserve and as the government made it
easier for companies to tap overseas funds. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year overnight indexed swap rate up 1 bps at 7.81
percent, while the five-year rate is flat at 7.15 percent.  
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    The one-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.05 percent, virtually
unchanged from its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent.  
        
    ----------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

