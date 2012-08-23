FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0900 GMT
#Financials
August 23, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0900 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    Indian shares reverse gains with the BSE index down
0.2 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also 0.2
percent lower, led by fall in Reliance Industries.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield still
up 1 basis point at 8.23 percent, ahead of the 150 billion
rupees debt sale on Friday. 
   
    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The partially convertible rupee at 55.20/2050 per
dollar, compared with the previous close of 55.4950/5050. The 
rupee rose to an over one-week high on Thursday after the euro
jumped to a seven-week high on hopes of monetary easing by the
Federal Reserve and as the government made it easier for
companies to tap overseas funds. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year overnight indexed swap rate up 2 bps at 7.82
percent, while the five-year rate is 1 bp higher at 7.16
percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, virtually
unchanged from its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent ahead of
reserves reporting on Friday.   
        
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

