SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index closes up 0.02 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ends up 0.05 percent as investors booked profits on Reliance Industries due to worries about lower refining margins, although software service exporters such as Infosys gained on hopes for more U.S. monetary stimulus. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 1 basis point at 8.23 percent, as global crude prices rise with the central bank again reaffirming its commitment to fighting inflation post market hours. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends at 55.26/27 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 55.4950/5050, tracking gains in the euro but retreats from the day's high of 55.12 after shares give up most gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closes steady at 7.15 percent while the one-year rate edges up 1 basis point to 7.81 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate ends flat at 8.00/8.10 percent as most banks have already met their reserve needs last week with volumes sparse on the back of the nationwide bank strike.