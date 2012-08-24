FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0655 GMT
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 24, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0655 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
India's BSE index extends early-session losses to fall 0.5
percent while the 50-share NSE index falls 0.6 percent with
hopes of immediate reform steps fading as parliament is unable
to transact business due to the opposition protests over an
auditor report indicting the government over coal allocation.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to
8.22 percent, as the market awaits results of the 150 billion
rupee ($2.71 billion) debt auction to gauge demand. 
   
    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The partially convertible rupee fell to 55.39/40 compared
with the previous close of 55.26/27, though trading remains
largely rangebound. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate fell 2
bps to 7.13 percent, while the one-year rate fell 1 bps to 7.80
percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    The one-day cash rate virtually flat at 7.95/8.00 percent
compared to previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent as most banks
have already met their reserve needs for the reporting
fortnight.   
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.