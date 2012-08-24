SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index closes down 0.38 percent, while the 50-share NSE index fell 0.53 percent as lenders such as ICICI Bank dropped after the central bank again indicated reluctance to ease interest rates despite slowing economic growth, although indexes still posted a fourth consecutive weekly gain. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 2 basis points at 8.21 percent as bullish cutoffs at the country's weekly debt sale signalled good demand ahead of key economic growth data next week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends at 55.49/50 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 55.26/27, as profit-booking hit global risk assets and as hopes of substantive policy reforms faded as a political deadlock continued in parliament. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closes down 1 basis point at 7.14 percent while the one-year rate ends down 1 basis point at 7.80 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one day cash rate ends at 7.95/8.00 percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent, as banks were well covered on reserves reporting day. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)