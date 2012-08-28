FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps at 0441 GMT
August 28, 2012 / 4:55 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps at 0441 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index falls 0.15 percent, while the
50-share NSE index declines 0.22 percent, led by
weakness in banking shares. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
     India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges 
down 3 basis points to 8.16 percent as investors continue to bet
on a lower April-June quarter growth while a fall in other 
regional rates also aids. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
     USD/INR gains in opening trade to 55.84/8450
compared to its previous close of 55.69/70, tracking weak Asian 
currencies. The pair has risen in each of the previous two 
sessions. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate falls 1
basis point to 7.11 percent, while the 1-year rate
 is down 2 basis points to 7.77 percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one day cash rate is at 8.00/8.05, flat
from Monday's close   
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

