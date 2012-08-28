FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps at 0748 GMT
#Financials
August 28, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps at 0748 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index extends fall to 0.4 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.5 percent, on
worries about a slowdown in the economy and as foreign
brokerages get increasingly jittery about Indian shares. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
     India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2
basis points to 8.17 percent as investors continue to bet that
the April-June quarter growth numbers, due Friday, may even slip
below 5 percent. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
     USD/INR still keeping gains at 55.78/79 compared
with its previous close of 55.69/70, as local shares remain
weak. The pair has risen in each of the previous two
sessions. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis
point to 7.13 percent, while the 1-year rate is
down 2 basis points to 7.77 percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one day cash rate is at 8.00/8.05, flat
from Monday's close   
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

