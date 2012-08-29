FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0458 GMT
August 29, 2012 / 5:10 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0458 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index down 0.25 percent, while the 50-share NSE
index declines 0.26 percent, led by a fall in technology shares,
ahead of derivatives expiry on Thursday. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
     India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls
1 bp to 8.16 percent as traders position for weak growth data on
Friday. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
 USD/INR trading in range at 55.6550/66 versus last 
close at 55.6650/6750. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 1 basis point at 7.12
versus previous close of 7.11 percent, while the 1-year rate
flat at 7.77 percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus
Tuesday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent.   
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

