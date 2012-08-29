SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0458 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 0.25 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.26 percent, led by a fall in technology shares, ahead of derivatives expiry on Thursday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 bp to 8.16 percent as traders position for weak growth data on Friday. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR trading in range at 55.6550/66 versus last close at 55.6650/6750. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 1 basis point at 7.12 versus previous close of 7.11 percent, while the 1-year rate flat at 7.77 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus Tuesday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)