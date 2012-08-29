FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 29, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's 30-share BSE index closed down 0.80 percent, while
the 50-share NSE index declined 0.88 percent, falling for a
fourth straight session to mark its longest losing streak since
mid-July, as ONGC was hit after Morgan Stanley downgraded the
stock, while Jaiprakash Associates slumped on rising concerns
about its net debt levels. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 1 basis point
at 8.18 percent as investors turned cautious and booked profits
ahead of economic growth data due on Friday. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    Rupee ends marginally stronger at 55.6250/6350 per dollar
versus its close of 55.6650/6750 as global assets await Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's address to central bankers as
well as domestic growth numbers which will provide clues whether
the economic slowdown will be more pronounced. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate ends up 1 basis point at
7.12 versus while the 1-year rate closes flat at 7.77 percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate ends at 8.00/8.05 percent versus
Tuesday's close of 7.90/8.00 percent.   
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.