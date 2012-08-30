SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0530 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.53 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.48 percent, as Hero Honda down 2.5 percent on expectations of a slowdown in demand and a pileup of inventory. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.18 percent. Investors remain on the sidelines a day ahead of April-June growth data, which is likely to be key for near-term direction. RUPEE -------------- Rupee at 55.6800/6875 per dollar versus Wednesday close of 55.6250/6350. Pair likely to remain in range-bound trading ahead of GDP data on Friday. Month-end oil-related dollar demand and corporate inflows will also be watched, traders say. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 7.13 versus while the 1-year rate flat at 7.77 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate ends at 7.95/8.00 percent versus previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)