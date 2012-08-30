FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0530 GMT
August 30, 2012 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0530 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.53 percent, while the
50-share NSE index declines 0.48 percent, as Hero Honda
 down 2.5 percent on expectations of a slowdown in
demand and a pileup of inventory. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady
at its previous close of 8.18 percent. Investors remain on the
sidelines a day ahead of April-June growth data, which is likely
to be key for near-term direction.  

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    Rupee at 55.6800/6875 per dollar versus Wednesday close of
55.6250/6350. Pair likely to remain in range-bound trading ahead
of GDP data on Friday. Month-end oil-related dollar demand and
corporate inflows will also be watched, traders say. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 7.13
versus while the 1-year rate flat at 7.77 percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate ends at 7.95/8.00 percent versus
previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent.   
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

