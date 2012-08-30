FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0650 GMT
August 30, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0650 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index falls 0.4 percent, while the 50-share NSE
index also declines 0.4 percent, ahead of derivatives expiry
later in the day and fiscal first quarter GDP on Friday. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1
basis point at 8.19 percent ahead of April-June growth data,
which is likely to be key for near-term direction.
  

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    Rupee at 55.6500/66 per dollar versus Wednesday close of
55.6250/6350 in range-bound trade ahead of GDP data on Friday
and Bernanke speech at Jackson Hole. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 7.13
versus while the 1-year rate flat at 7.77 percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate flat 8.00/8.05 percent as
liquidity comfortable.   
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

