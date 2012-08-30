SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0650 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index falls 0.4 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also declines 0.4 percent, ahead of derivatives expiry later in the day and fiscal first quarter GDP on Friday. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.19 percent ahead of April-June growth data, which is likely to be key for near-term direction. RUPEE -------------- Rupee at 55.6500/66 per dollar versus Wednesday close of 55.6250/6350 in range-bound trade ahead of GDP data on Friday and Bernanke speech at Jackson Hole. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 7.13 versus while the 1-year rate flat at 7.77 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate flat 8.00/8.05 percent as liquidity comfortable. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)