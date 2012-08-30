FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
August 30, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's 30-share BSE index ends up 0.29 percent, while the
50-share NSE index gains 0.52 percent, for the first session in
five as lenders such as ICICI Bank rise after steep recent
falls, although caution still prevailed ahead of key economic
growth data. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 1 basis point
at 8.19 percent ahead of the April-June growth data, which is
likely to be key for near-term direction.  

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    Rupee ends at 55.63/64 per dollar little changed from its
Wednesday's close of 55.6250/6350 as traders prefer to stay on
the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke's
address at the annual central banker's conference in Jackson
Hole on Friday. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate closes steady at 7.12
percent, while the 1-year rate ends down 1 basis point at 7.76
percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate ends flat at 8.00/8.05 percent as
liquidity remains comfortable.   
    
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

