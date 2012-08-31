FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT
August 31, 2012 / 4:41 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's 30-share BSE index is down 0.53 percent, while the
50-share NSE index also falls 0.67 percent, of ahead of key
economic growth data at 11 a.m India time. 
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
     India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady
at its previous close of 8.19 percent as traders stay on the 
sidelines ahead of the April-June quarter growth data due around
11 a.m. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
     USD/INR higher in early trades tracking weakness in euro,  
cuts in Asian stocks. The pair is at 55.68/69 versus Thursday 
close of 55.63/64. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS flat at 7.12 percent, while the
1-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.75 percent versus its
previous close of 7.76. 
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate flat at 8.00/8.05 percent, as
liquidity remains comfortable.   
    
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

