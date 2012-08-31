SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index is down 0.92 percent while the 50-share NSE index falls 1.06 percent, to its lowest close in four weeks as lenders such as ICICI Bank were hit after stronger-than-expected GDP data dashed hopes for rate cuts next month, while Reliance Industries fell after Citigroup downgraded the stock. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at 8.24 percent after GDP numbers come in above estimates, dashing hopes that the RBI may cut rates at its September policy review. Markets now await bond auction cutoffs. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.52/53, compared with its previous close of 55.63/64, off highs as GDP data 'marginally positive' for rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS is up 5 basis points at 7.17 percent while the 1-year rate also up 5 basis points at 7.81 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.90/8.00 percent versus 8.00/8.05 percent last close, as first week of reporting fortnight draws to a close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)