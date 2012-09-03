FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT
September 3, 2012 / 4:20 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's 30-share BSE index up 0.32 percent while the
50-share NSE index 0.57 percent higher, recovering from an
oversold territory helped by an advisory panel on the GAAR rules
suggesting deferring of the controversial set of rules for tax
avoidance until 2016. Comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke at Jackson hole and a revival of monsoons also helped
sentiment. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point at 8.23 percent tracking lower crude oil prices
after the Chinese economy showed further signs of slowing which
may help ease local inflationary pressures. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The partially convertible rupee at 55.42/43, compared with
its previous close of 55.52/53, after hitting 55.41, its highest
in over a week helped by a government panel proposal to defer
controversial rules for tax avoidance until 2016. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS is down 2 basis points at 7.15
percent while the 1-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.80
percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent versus
7.90/8.00 percent at Friday's close.   
    
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

