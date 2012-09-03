FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
September 3, 2012 / 11:59 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's 30-share BSE index fell 0.26 percent while the
50-share NSE index 0.09 percent lower, as investors discounted
deferment of proposed anti-tax avoidance rules, choosing to
concentrate on macroeconomic woes like the fiscal and trade
deficit. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends
down 2 basis points at 8.22 percent, as adequate cash in the
banking system and a limited supply of fresh paper spurred
buying, partly offsetting the spike in yields on Friday after
stronger-than-expected June-quarter economic growth. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.53/54
per dollar, as per the SBI closing rate, little
weaker compared to its previous close of 55.52/53, as weak local
shares offset the positive sentiment after a government advisory
panel proposed defering the implementation of a controversial
set of rules on tax avoidance until 2016. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS ends 1 basis point lower at
7.16 percent while the 1-year rate ends down 1 basis point at
7.80 percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent versus
7.90/8.00 percent at Friday's close.   
    
 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

