SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0431 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index falls 0.31 percent while the 50-share NSE index also declines 0.27 percent, as hopes of much awaited reforms wane. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.22 percent. The market will next look towards industrial output data for cues going into RBI's Sept. 17 policy. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55.43/44 per dollar, its weakest in over one week, and compared with its previous close of 55.53/54. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS up 1 basis point at 7.17 percent while the 1-year rate steady at 7.80 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.90/8.00 percent versus 7.95/8.00 percent at Monday's close. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)