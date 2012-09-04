FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0431 GMT
September 4, 2012 / 4:41 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0431 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's 30-share BSE index falls 0.31 percent while the
50-share NSE index also declines 0.27 percent, as hopes of much
awaited reforms wane. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady
at 8.22 percent. The market will next look towards industrial
output data for cues going into RBI's Sept. 17 policy. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The partially convertible rupee at 55.43/44 per
dollar, its weakest in over one week, and compared with its
previous close of 55.53/54. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS up 1 basis point at 7.17
percent while the 1-year rate steady at 7.80 percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.90/8.00 percent versus
7.95/8.00 percent at Monday's close.   
    
    ---------------------        
 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

