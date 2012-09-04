FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0820 GMT
September 4, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0820 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    Indian indices recover early losses to trade higher with the
30-share BSE index up 0.2 percent, while the 50-share NSE index
also 0.3 percent up, led by gains in Reliance Industries
. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point at 8.21 percent in rangebound trade ahead of crucial
macro data next week. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The partially convertible rupee marginally lower at
55.55/56 per dollar, compared with its previous close of
55.53/54 on oil-related dollar demand and lack of inflows due to
the U.S. holiday on Monday. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS 1 basis point lower at 7.15
percent, while the 1-year rate down 3 bps at 7.77 percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent versus
7.95/8.00 percent at Monday's close. The overnight benchmark
rate or Mumbai Interbank Offer Rate (MIBOR) fell below 8 percent
for the first time in 11 months as cash conditions improved in
the banking system, helping the cash rate to stay below the repo
rate, the central bank's key policy rate.
   
    
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

