SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
September 4, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's 30-share BSE index ends up 0.32 percent, while the
50-share NSE index closes up 0.39 percent up, snapping a two-day
fall, led by a recovery in blue-chip shares such as Reliance
Industries, while bank shares such as State Bank of
India gained on hopes of government capital infusion. 
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis
point at 8.21 percent as dealers preferred to stay light ahead
of a central bank rate meeting and the fiscal second-half
borrowing numbers later in September. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The partially convertible rupee closed lower at 55.65/66 per
dollar, compared with its previous close of 55.53/54 on
oil-related dollar demand and lack of inflows due to the U.S.
holiday on Monday. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate closes steady at 7.16
percent, while the 1-year rate edges down 1 bps to 7.79 percent.
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate closed at 7.90/7.95 percent versus
7.95/8.00 percent at Monday's close after falling to a two-month
low of 7.40 percent. The overnight benchmark rate or Mumbai
Interbank Offer Rate (MIBOR) fell below 8 percent for the first
time in 11 months as cash conditions improved in the banking
system, helping the cash rate to stay below the repo rate, the
central bank's key policy rate.   
    
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
