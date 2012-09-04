SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's 30-share BSE index ends up 0.32 percent, while the 50-share NSE index closes up 0.39 percent up, snapping a two-day fall, led by a recovery in blue-chip shares such as Reliance Industries, while bank shares such as State Bank of India gained on hopes of government capital infusion. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 8.21 percent as dealers preferred to stay light ahead of a central bank rate meeting and the fiscal second-half borrowing numbers later in September. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed lower at 55.65/66 per dollar, compared with its previous close of 55.53/54 on oil-related dollar demand and lack of inflows due to the U.S. holiday on Monday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate closes steady at 7.16 percent, while the 1-year rate edges down 1 bps to 7.79 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate closed at 7.90/7.95 percent versus 7.95/8.00 percent at Monday's close after falling to a two-month low of 7.40 percent. The overnight benchmark rate or Mumbai Interbank Offer Rate (MIBOR) fell below 8 percent for the first time in 11 months as cash conditions improved in the banking system, helping the cash rate to stay below the repo rate, the central bank's key policy rate. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)