FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2012 / 4:40 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's 30-share BSE index fell 0.27 percent, while the
50-share NSE index fell 0.39 percent, led by declines in IT
stocks on caution ahead of ECB meet on Thursday. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at
8.20 percent, a third successive session of decline. Bonds
likely to be ranged at current levels till July IIP print next
week with a sharp contraction may again lead to rate-cut
expectations. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The partially convertible rupee closed lower at 55.80/81 per
dollar, compared with its previous close of 55.65/66, after
hitting 55.8375, its strongest since Aug. 28, tracking weakness
in the domestic share market and a risk averse sentiment
regionally. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 bps to 7.15
percent, while the 1-year rate edges down 1 bps to 7.78 percent.
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate closed at 7.75/7.80 percent versus
7.90/7.95 percent at Tuesday's close, as funds with banks are
adequate to meet the reserve requirements for the current
fortnight ending Friday.   
    
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.