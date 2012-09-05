FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0645 GMT
September 5, 2012 / 6:55 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0645 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's 30-share BSE index extends fall to 0.4 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index down 0.6 percent, led by decline in
Reliance Industries. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at
8.19 percent, a third successive session of fall. The next
trigger will be the July factory data and August inflation print
next week. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The partially convertible rupee extends losses at 55.89/90
per dollar, compared with its previous close of 55.65/66, after
hitting 55.9150, its weakest since Aug. 16, tracking weakness in
the domestic share market and the euro. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.14
percent, while the 1-year rate down 4 bps at 7.75 percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate falls to 7.60/7.65 percent versus
7.90/7.95 percent at Tuesday's close, as banks had over-covered
for product requirements in the first week of the reporting
fortnight.   
    
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

