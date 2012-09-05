FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Derivatives RSS
September 5, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's main share index ends down 0.73 percent, while the
50-share NSE index closes down 0.92 percent, led by ICICI Bank
 and Axis Bank, as concerns loomed over
growing impaired loans at a time when corporates are battling a
sluggish economy. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 3 basis
points at 8.18 percent as cash deficit in the banking system
fell to its lowest since October, spurring buying in debt. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The partially convertible rupee closed at 55.9050/9150 per
dollar, compared with its previous close of 55.65/66, after
hitting 55.9575, its weakest since Aug. 16, weighed down by
losses in domestic stocks and the euro on scepticism about the
European Central Bank's ability to help the debt-laden euro zone
economies. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed down 2 bps at 7.14
percent, while the 1-year rate ended down 5 bps at 7.74 percent.
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate closed at 7.30/7.40 percent versus
7.90/7.95 percent at Tuesday's close, as banks had over-covered
for product requirements in the first week of the reporting
fortnight.   
    
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

