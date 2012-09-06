FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0440 GMT
September 6, 2012 / 5:01 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0440 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's main share index down 0.08 percent, while the
50-share NSE index falls 0.09 percent, led by declines in ITC
 and Bharti Airtel. Traders are cautious ahead
of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at
8.17 percent. Dealers say foreign banks and state-run banks were
net sellers to the tune of 5.35 billion rupees and 7.60 billion
rupees respectively on Wednesday, so will be likely buyers in
Thursday's session. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The partially convertible rupee at 55.97/98 compared with
its previous close of 55.9050/9150 per dollar, tracking mild
losses in domestic shares and demand from oil companies. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate steady at 7.14 percent,
while the 1-year rate also unchanged at 7.74 percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.00/7.10 percent versus
7.30/7.40 percent at previous day's close, on the back of
largely comfortable cash conditions.   
    
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

