SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0645 GMT
#Financials
September 6, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0645 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's main share index down 0.1 percent, while the
50-share NSE index also falls 0.1 percent, in choppy trade ahead
of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank. ITC 
led the losses, down 2.3 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls to a near
one-month low, down 3 basis points at 8.15 percent as
comfortable cash conditions spur buying in debt.  

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
    The Indian rupee dropped to its lowest level in three weeks,
hurt by mild losses in the domestic share market and dollar
demand from oil refiners.
    The partially convertible rupee was at 55.95/96 per
dollar, weaker compared to its 55.9050/9150 close on Wednesday.
 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate steady at 7.14 percent,
while the 1-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.73 percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent versus
7.30/7.40 percent at previous day's close, on the back of
largely comfortable cash conditions. It had earlier touched 7
percent, its lowest in two months.   
    
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

