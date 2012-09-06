SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0645 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index down 0.1 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also falls 0.1 percent, in choppy trade ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank. ITC led the losses, down 2.3 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls to a near one-month low, down 3 basis points at 8.15 percent as comfortable cash conditions spur buying in debt. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee dropped to its lowest level in three weeks, hurt by mild losses in the domestic share market and dollar demand from oil refiners. The partially convertible rupee was at 55.95/96 per dollar, weaker compared to its 55.9050/9150 close on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate steady at 7.14 percent, while the 1-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.73 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent versus 7.30/7.40 percent at previous day's close, on the back of largely comfortable cash conditions. It had earlier touched 7 percent, its lowest in two months. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)