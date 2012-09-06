FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
September 6, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's main share index up 0.19 percent, while the 50-share
NSE index also higher 0.24 percent, led by gains in technology
shares, ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank,
which may announce new policies to contain the euro zone crisis.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls to a near
one-month low, down 2 basis points at 8.16 percent, helped by
adequate cash in the banking system and on hopes that the
central bank may cut rates if the government takes some steps to
rein in the fiscal deficit.  

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
   The Indian rupee snapped a three-day losing streak on
Thursday, boosted by corporate dollar sales and gains in the
euro, which rose on hopes the European Central Bank would
announce a plan later in the day to aid the ailing euro zone
economies. 
    The partially convertible rupee was at 55.65/66 per
dollar, versus its previous close of 55.9050/9150 on Wednesday.
 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate ended unchanged at 7.74
percent, while the benchmark five-year swap rate
 rose 1 bps to 7.15 percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent versus
7.30/7.40 percent at previous day's close.   
    
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
