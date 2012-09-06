SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index up 0.19 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also higher 0.24 percent, led by gains in technology shares, ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank, which may announce new policies to contain the euro zone crisis. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls to a near one-month low, down 2 basis points at 8.16 percent, helped by adequate cash in the banking system and on hopes that the central bank may cut rates if the government takes some steps to rein in the fiscal deficit. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee snapped a three-day losing streak on Thursday, boosted by corporate dollar sales and gains in the euro, which rose on hopes the European Central Bank would announce a plan later in the day to aid the ailing euro zone economies. The partially convertible rupee was at 55.65/66 per dollar, versus its previous close of 55.9050/9150 on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate ended unchanged at 7.74 percent, while the benchmark five-year swap rate rose 1 bps to 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent versus 7.30/7.40 percent at previous day's close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)