SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT
#Financials
September 7, 2012 / 4:41 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index gained 1.51 percent, while the
50-share NSE index rose 1.48 percent in early trade,
tracking a rally in global shares after the European Central
Bank outlined its bond-buying scheme to help calm the euro
zone's debt crisis. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
     India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1
bps to 8.17 percent. Bond dealers waiting to see demand at 160
billion rupees sale, the last auction before RBI's Sept. 17
policy review. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
   The Indian rupee rose to 55.60/61 versus its previous close
of 55.65/66, tracking gains in the domestic share market after
the European Central Bank's bond buying plan boosts risk assets 
globally. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate  rose 1 bps to 7.75
percent, while the benchmark five-year swap rate
 also rose 1 bps to 7.16 percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.50/7.55 percent versus
7.95/8.00 percent at previous day's close.   
    
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

