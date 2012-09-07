SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0640 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index rises 1.8 percent, while the 50-share NSE index up 1.7 percent, tracking a rally in global shares after the European Central Bank outlined its bond-buying scheme to help calm the euro zone's debt crisis. Stocks of oil-marketing companies, however, fell after the oil minister said domestic fuel prices may not be immediately raised. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 bps to 8.18 percent after federal oil minister says that the government has no immediate plans to raise domestic fuel prices. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee adds to gains, now at 55.51/52 versus its previous close of 55.65/66, as local stocks add to gains after initially being buoyed by the European Central Bank's bond-buying plan. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate rises 1 bp to 7.75 percent, while the benchmark five-year swap rate also up 3 bps to 7.18 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.50/7.60 percent versus 7.95/8.00 percent at previous day's close on reserves reporting day. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)