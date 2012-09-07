FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0640 GMT
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 7, 2012 / 6:52 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0640 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    ----------------------- 
    India's BSE index rises 1.8 percent, while the
50-share NSE index up 1.7 percent, tracking a rally in
global shares after the European Central Bank outlined its
bond-buying scheme to help calm the euro zone's debt crisis.
Stocks of oil-marketing companies, however, fell after the oil
minister said domestic fuel prices may not be immediately
raised. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------  
     India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises
2 bps to 8.18 percent after federal oil minister says that the
government has no immediate plans to raise domestic fuel
prices. 

    RUPEE   
    --------------           
   The Indian rupee adds to gains, now at 55.51/52 versus its
previous close of 55.65/66, as local stocks add to gains after
initially being buoyed by the European Central Bank's
bond-buying plan. 
      
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year rate rises 1 bp to 7.75
percent, while the benchmark five-year swap rate
 also up 3 bps to 7.18 percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------         
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.50/7.60 percent versus
7.95/8.00 percent at previous day's close on reserves reporting
day.   
    
    ---------------------        
  Double click on codes in < >        
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.